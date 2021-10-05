Techie drowns in waterfalls in Telangana

Hyderabad: A 33-year old software professional accidentally drowned in the Kongala waterfalls in Mulugu district on Tuesday, police said.

The man, along with three other friends, all from Hyderabad went to the waterfalls, and they entered into it, but the former suddenly slipped and accidentally drowned even as his three friends managed to come out, police said, adding none of them knew swimming.

His friends informed the police about the incident and the body was fished out with the help of expert swimmers, police added.