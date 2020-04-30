Technocratic team formed to tackle Islamophobia: Kuwaiti lawyer

NEW DELHI: Mejbel Al Sharika, a Kuwaiti lawyer and Director of International Human Rights has announced that a team of legal experts has been formed to tackle Islamophobia and hate crimes on social media platforms for India and Gulf.

A technocratic team of legal experts has been formed to tackle #Islamophobia and #Hate_speech in MSM or Social Media platforms for India and the Gulf. Human and religious rights violators will face serious consequences both locally & Internationally. #UNHRC — المحامي⚖مجبل الشريكة (@MJALSHRIKA) April 26, 2020

Earlier, Al Sharika announced to voluntarily adopt the cause of Indian Muslims at United Nations Human Council in Geneva. He has also called out Indian Muslims to help in documenting the evidence of violence.

I will adopt the cause of Muslims in India at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva for free#india — المحامي⚖مجبل الشريكة (@MJALSHRIKA) April 17, 2020

There is a growing list of expats who continue to write anti-Muslim, anti-Islamic comments on the social networking sites, leading some top Emirati figures, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, intellectuals and activists to issue a warning.

In recent month, an increasing number of Indian nationals working in the Gulf’s rich Muslim country have been reportedly fired and forced to leave from UAE for posting Islamophobic messages on social media.

To calm nerves, the PM Modi and the Indian embassies in Gulf states warn its citizens against exacerbated Islamophobic attack on the countries largest minority, Muslims.

