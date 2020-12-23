Technology has given people more access to courts: CJI

Agartala, Dec 23 : Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde on Wednesday said that technology has allowed people more access to the courts and the legal system, specially the Supreme Court and High Courts across the country.

Justice Bobde, after inaugurating the ‘eSewa Kendra’ in the Tripura High Court, said that this would give access to the court and eliminate many problems.

Referring to the legal aid system in England, he said that openness is important throughout the history of law.

The CJI said that the electronic mode and technology dependent justice system would not only eliminate many problems but would also give better access to the court to the people.

“Though the progression of technology depended on the resources but systems like eSewa Kendra would help the people to get more access to the legal system.”

The e-Sewa Kendras have been created in the High Court to enable litigants to obtain information in respect to the case status and to obtain copies of judgments and orders. These centres also extend assistance in e-filing of cases.

Justice Bobde highly appreciated the people of Tripura for giving shelter and help to the lakhs of refugees during the 1971 Bangladesh liberation War despite very limited resources of the state and its people.

“It shows resources are a secondary part of life. It is the men’s heart and character that determine the greatness of the people. The courage, conviction and magnanimity besides greatness of the people of Tripura are still continuing.”

Referring to the rich culture and history of Tripura, he said that Gurudev (Rabindranath Tagore) spent a lot of his time in Tripura and two great musicians (Sachin Dev Burman and his son Rahul Dev Burman) belonged to Tripura.

Tripura High Court Chief Justice Akil Kureshi also addressed the function organised in connection with the inauguration of the eSewa Kendra at the High Court while Justice Subhashish Talapatra and Justice Satya Gopal Chattopadhyay among other dignitaries were also present.

Accompanied by Odisha’s Lokayukta Ajit Singh, the CJI, who is visiting the northeastern states and attended several events in Assam and Mizoram, arrived in Tripura on Wednesday and subsequently left Agartala before the evening.

The CJI also visited the famous 520-year-old Tripura Sundari Temple in southern Tripura’s Udaipur.

