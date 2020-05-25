Technology is need of hour to adapt than a threat to profession

Riyadh: The future of the finance profession lies in adapting technical skills and learning how to use the emerging technology in their processes, this will allow them to remain ahead of the race and be a relevant professional. Artificial Intelligence added with machine learning capabilities are trying to take away routine and pre-defined processes from manual hands but the analytical capability remains the star game of the human domain only. Learning is as necessary as survival and IMA is committed to bringing out emerging knowledge shared with the community. Data is the food of the future and AI is the fuel of the future. In order to drive a smart car or device, we have to learn how to use it and similarly these technology webinars are aimed to prepare future finance professionals to a leading phase. These key points were quoted by the IMA WP President Vijay Soni during the webinar organized today.

Presentation

Mr Hesham Saad Al Ghamdi with Balaji H R delivered the presentation of the day covering convenience of AI, how it can be used for the business and challenges being faced while implementing it and a live demo on how AI can recognize changing images. The demo articulated how intelligent are machine learning tools and easy to practice. Mr Hesham also highlighted the G 20 initiative supporting the technological advancements.

CA Narasimhan, Dr. U S Pandey and Anurag Mittal along with IMA WP President Vijay Soni added practical usages while clarifying audience queries concluding with “Rather than fearing from the technological advancement we should adapt it and be winner of the race”. CA Sreekanth A S supported the queries from audiences whereas IMA student member- IMA Miss Neha Soni moderated the webinar.

Attendees from across globe attended webinar

Today’s webinar was conducted with great enthusiasm and interaction. The attendees from across the globe were enriched by the excellent presentation by our honorable speakers of the day.

IMA would also like to thank its Board members, team members and its attendees for making this session a successful one. IMA looks forward to future webinars, until then stay home and stay safe.

With ongoing COVID-19 challenges authorities has come out with various relief as well as new announcements over taxation leading to queries and clarification need from various business perspectives. The chapter is holding another webinar (Zoom webinar ID 814 7386 8134) to address audience queries over “VAT and Tax updates” on this Saturday, 23rd May. 2020 at 1.30PM Riyadh time, informed by CA Vijay Soni. The panel will include participation from reputed firms and industry experts. Robert Dalla Costa, Irfan Alladin, Girish Chand, Robin, Renad Hanafi, Vijay, Sajjadali, Madhur, Sreekanth are joining the discussion panel.

Speakers at the webinar titled “Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Language- how to adapt to profession”

Presentation by Hesham Saad Al Ghamdi over Artificial Intelligence

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA®, named the 2017 and 2018 Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession.

Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) and CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis) programs, continuing education, networking and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices.

IMA has a global network of more than 125,000 members in 150 countries and 300 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Middle East/India.

For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

