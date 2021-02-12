TECNO announces ‘Unstoppable Days Sale’ on Flipkart with new offers

New Delhi, Feb 12 : TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand, on Friday announced the rollout of ‘TECNO Unstoppable Days sale to celebrate the spirit of Valentines day week across India.

This new initiative from the brand TECNO is a first of its kind that offers exciting deals to its fans on TECNO’s popular product range spanning SPARK, CAMON and POVA on Flipkart from February 12 to 15.

In a bid to strengthen its online presence, the brand intends to make this a regular property for its e-commerce channel.

TECNO Unstoppable Days gives consumers a unique opportunity to celebrate love and gift their loved ones their favourite smartphones like TECNO POVA, TECNO CAMON 16, TECNO SPARK 6 Go, and TECNO SPARK Power 2 Air, made available at discounted price points.

TECNO CAMON 16 will be available for Rs 11,499 (No cost EMI), TECNO CAMON 15 will be available for Rs 9,999, while TECNO POVA (4GB+64GB) will cost Rs 9,999 with Rs 500 off on all prepaid transactions/ exchange.

In addition, TECNO SPARK 6 Go will be available at 8499 with Rs 200 off on all prepaid transactions/ Exchangande and TECNO SPARK Power 2 Air at Rs 7,999.

“Since the brand’s inception in India a little over four years ago, TECNO witnessed a robust growth and successfully secured its position among the top 6 offline smartphone players in India in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment. The brand recently celebrated the milestone of achieving an 8 million+ customer base in India that firmly validate TECNO’s brand philosophy of staying ‘ahead of the curve’ approach and a product the philosophy that rests on ‘segment-first’ features,” the company said in a statement.

The TECNO CAMON 16 pioneers the most affordable 64MP Quad cam with Eye Autofocus feature and premium AI-enabled Ultra Night lens powered by TAIVOS in the under-Rs 12,000 segment.

While TECNO POVA is currently holding the crown of bringing together the most competitive smartphone offering Helio G80 processor with 6000mAh battery, 18W Dual IC Fast Charger, 6.8 Dot-in-display, 4GB LPDDR4x RAM in sub-Rs 11,000 price point.

The TECNO SPARK 6 Go boasts of its first most affordable 4GB + 64GB storage smartphone in India from its popular SPARK series. It features 6.52 HD+ Dot-Notch display, massive 5000mAh battery and is equipped with a 13MP Dual rear camera with Dual Flashlight, to capture crisp and clear photos even in low light.

Consumers can add SPARK to their Valentine’s Day celebrations with TECNO’s SPARK Power 2 Air flaunting various category-defining features such as 6000mAh battery, big 6.95-inch dot-notch display and 13MP AI-powered Quad camera with category-defining dual speakers with stereo sound for just Rs 7,999.

