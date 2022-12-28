TECNO launches Call of Duty mobile POVA cup in association with Skyesports

New Delhi: Global premium smartphone brand TECNO with South Asia’s leading esports tournament organiser, JetSynthesys’ Skyesports, on Wednesday launched a mobile gaming tournament — the Call of Duty Mobile India POVA Cup.

The two entities are coming together to conduct exciting Call of Duty: Mobile tournaments throughout 2023.

“Noticing the consumers’ shift towards mobile gaming, TECNO strengthened its POVA range of smartphones and drove the revolution by providing feature-rich gaming devices under the same. POVA as a product line resonates with the trinity of speed, power and performance and encourages Zillenials to ‘Stop At Nothing’ and continue to hustle,” Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile India, said in a statement.

“Call of Duty Mobile POVA cup is an Annual property, which we have created in partnership with Skyesports to grow a community of mobile gaming lovers and offer a performance rich immersive experience to avid gamers on POVA devices,” he added.

This will be season 1 of the tournament, which will witness some of the top teams from across the country compete against each other in an intense Call of Duty showdown.

The matches of the tournament will be live-streamed on Skyesports’ official social media channels in four different languages — English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu to effectively connect with gaming enthusiasts from every nook and corner of the country, according to the company.

Moreover, the tournament will have a year-long format spanning multiple seasons offering both amateur and pro players a chance to hone their skills and compete.

These seasons will culminate in an intense Grand Finals taking place at the end of 2023, said the company.

“We are very excited to collaborate with TECNO POVA and to execute the Call of Duty Mobile POVA Cup. India has more than 396 million gamers, who spend an average of 14 hours per week gaming. Thus, such a partnership will enable TECNO POVA to directly spotlight its smartphones throughout the year to a young and tech-savvy audience,a Shiva Nandy, Founder and CEO, JetSynthesys’ Skyesports, said in a statement.

Call of Duty is a first-person shooter video game franchise published by Activision. The mobile version of the successful game series was launched in 2019 and has since become one of the most loved multiplayer shooter titles in India and around the world.

India became the largest consumer of mobile games in FY 2022 considering the total downloads, and also had the highest share of game downloads (17 per cent) globally in 2022.