TECNO launches new SPARK 6 Air variant at Rs 8,699 in India

New Delhi: TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand of Transsion Holdings, on Monday rolled out a new variant of the SPARK 6 Air with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage at Rs 8,699 in India.

Raising its stake in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment of India’s smartphone market ahead of the festive season, the new variant of the SPARK 6 Air combines premium features such as 6000mAh battery with standby time of 30 days, 7-inch display, and 13MP triple rear camera, among others.

With the new launch, TECNO SPARK 6 Air is now available in three variants — 2GB RAM + 32GB storage at Rs 7,999; 3GB +32GB at Rs 8,499; and 3GB +64 at Rs 8,699.

The new 64GB variant smartphone will be available on Amazon India starting from September 25, TECNO said, adding that the phone will be available in three colours — comet black, ocean blue and cloud white.

The internal memory of the phone is expandable up to 1TB with its non-hybrid triple card slot.

Housing a jumbo 6000 mAh battery, the new SPARK 6 Air (3GB + 64GB) provides a standby of 716 hours, calling time of 37 hours, Internet and Wi-Fi of 21 hours, music playback of 134 hours, gaming time of 19 hours and video playback of 23 hours, the company said.

One can get upto four days of battery backup with this big 6000mAh battery, it added.

The new SPARK 6 Air variant, runs on a Helio A25, octa-core 1.8Ghz processor, designed to provide a smooth and seamless movie watching, video watching, audio listening experience.

The SPARK 6 Air comes with a 7-inch dot notch HD+ display, 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 720 x 1640 HD resolution for an immersive viewing of videos, reading, and browsing.

The SPARK 6 Air new variant boasts of a triple rear Artificial Intelligence-powered camera with 13MP primary sensor with an aperture of F1.8, AI lens, 2MP depth sensor and quad flash, enabling one to capture brighter and clearer pictures.

It packs bokeh mode, AI scene detection, slow motion videos, and AI HDR mode to enhance the smartphone photography experience.

It also comes loaded with additional features like document scan, AI body shaping, beauty mode and Google lens.

The 8MP AI selfie camera with dual front flash captures the perfect selfie in low light.

To help users keep their data safe and secure, the new SPARK 6 Air brings the convenience of a fast and secure smart fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock 2.0.

The smart fingerprint sensor performs functions like receiving and recording calls, taking photos and dismissing alarms.

The Face Unlock 2.0 tightens the security on your smartphone by preventing the smartphone from getting unlocked with eyes closed.

The new SPARK 6 Air boasts of an audio sharing feature that enables one to connect two Bluetooth earphones and three Bluetooth speakers simultaneously.

Source: IANS