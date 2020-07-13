TECNO launches SPARK 5 Pro with the dot-in display, five cameras

New Delhi: TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand of Transsion Holdings, on Monday launched SPARK 5 Pro smartphone with a 6.6-inch display and a total of five cameras at Rs 10,499.

The HD + dot-in display of the phone offers 90.2 per cent screen to body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio designed to add a new spark to movie watching and gaming experience.

The quad rear camera (16MP+2+2+AI lens) on SPARK 5 Pro boasts of a 16MP primary AI camera with F1.8 apertures, 2MP with 120-degree ultra-wide lens and macro lens for capturing wide frames and 4cm extreme close up shot, and a 2MP depth lens.

Additionally, it allows users to enjoy the AR mode on both front and rear cameras to enhance the fun aspect of photography.

For selfie lovers, the front sports an 8MP AI dot-in selfie camera with dual front flash.

Further, the device comes with an AI beauty mode designed to help users click real and clearer selfies.

Night or low light photos are designed to appear brighter with F1.8 large aperture and quad flash in rear camera and dual flash in the selfie camera.

Once fully charged, the large capacity battery 5000mAh battery on TECNO SPARK 5 Pro will run for the whole day and one can watch 17 hours of videos, enjoy 115 hours of music, play games for 13 hours, browse the web for 18 hours, call for 31 hours, standby time 480 hours, the company claimed.

The phone comes with other AI features like AI power saving, a safe charge which automatically cuts the power when the phone is fully charged to avoid overcharging.

The SPARK 5 Pro is available in three colour variants – seabed blue, spark orange and ice jadeite.

Backed by a powerful A25 Octa-Core processor, face unlock and smart fingerprint scanner, the phone features 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage along with Android 10 version out of the box.

TECNO said the phone is available for purchase across over 35,000 retail stores pan-India.

Full Specifications of Tecno Spark 5 Pro

Design

Dimensions Mobile 164.7 x 76.3 x 8.8 Mm (6.48 x 3.00 x 0.35 inch) SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Colors Ice Jadeite, Spark Orange, Vacation Blue, Misty Green

Display

Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen 16 Million colors size 6.6 Inch (~ 90.2% screen-to-body ratio) Screen Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels, ratio 20: 9 pixels, 256 Pixels per inch

Performance

Operating System Android 10 HIOS user interface 6.0 Chipset MediaTek MT6761 Helio A22 – FinFET Process 12 nanometer (nm) CPU Speed Octa core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53

Gpu graphics processor PowerVR GE8320

Storage

External memory 64 GB RAM 4 GB Ram

Camera

Rear camera Quad:-

– 16 Megapixel, PDAF, f/1.8

– 2 Megapixel, (ultrawide)

– 2 Megapixel, (depth sensor)

– 0.3 Megapixel, main camera, lowlight Camera Features Dual LED flash, FaceID Video 1080 Pixel 30 fps Selfie camera 16 MP Features Dual LED flash, HDR

Battery

Battery 5000 mAh, Li-polymer, non-removable

Sound

Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack

Connectivity

Wi-Fi Technology Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth Yes GPS with A-GPS Radio Radio Charging port microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go Sensors Fingerprint, acceleration, convergence

Mobile price

Mobile price in dollars 140 Dollars / 130 euro

Cell Phone

Mobile name Tecno Spark 5 Pro – Techno Spark 5 Pro

Source: IANS