TECNO unveils SPARK Go 2021 in India at special launch price of Rs 6,699

New Delhi: Global smartphone brand TECNO on Thursday launched the upgraded SPARK Go 2021 smartphone for the Indian consumers at a special launch price.

Priced at Rs 7,299, the SPARK Go 2021 will be available in 2GB+32GB variant and three colour variants — horizon orange, Maldives blue and galaxy blue — on Amazon from July 7 at a special launch price of Rs 6,699 for limited stock only.

“TECNO’s achievement of 10 million happy customers is an attestation of our popularity among category consumers across the country,” Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TRANSSION India, said in a statement.

“We know we have delivered the right products and met the right demand requirements. SPARK series has played a pivotal role in changing the trend in sub-8K smartphones with its strong play in the battery, display and camera departments at an unmatched price point,” Talapatra added.

The smartphone sports a 6.52-inch HD+ Dot Notch Display with an 89.7 per cent body to screen ratio, 480 nits brightness, 720 x 1600 resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio, for an immersive viewing experience.

The smartphone features an elegant design, glossy finish and 2.5 D glass that provides for a comfortable and firm grip in the hand, whilst adding a premium look to the smartphone.

“We are confident that SPARK Go 2021, will continue SPARK series’ stellar run and will keep this momentum going,” Talapatra said.

The SPARK GO 2021 houses a massive 5,000mAh battery for uninterrupted, daily robust usage with a standby time of 36 days on a single charge.

It also supports calling time of 27 hours, web browsing of 19 hours, video playback of 21 hours, game playing of 14 hours and music playback of 145 hours.

The smartphone is equipped with a 13 MP AI dual rear camera with an F1.8 aperture, 4X zoom and dual flashlight for capturing professional-grade photographs in low-lit environments.

The larger aperture makes way for more light resulting in clearer images. It also has 18 AI Auto scene detection modes such as HDR, Night Portrait, Backlight Portrait and AI-powered Background Bokeh Effect.

There’s an 8MP AI front camera with an aperture of F2.0.

The adjustable brightness on the micro slit front flash captures the perfect, clear selfies in low light. The selfie camera also supports AI Beauty Mode, AI Portrait Mode and Wide Selfie Mode for capturing the perfect group selfie.

The phone has Face Unlock 2.0 and Smart Fingerprint Sensor to protect the data and privacy of the user. Face Unlock 2.0 enables closed eye protection and screen fill-in light. The Smart Fingerprint Sensor has a 0.2 seconds Fast Unlock.

As per market research firm Counterpoint, on the back of the SPARK series success, TECNO has consolidated its position among the elite aTop 5 smartphone brands’ club in the Rs 5,000-10,000 category.