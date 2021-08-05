TECNO’s POVA 2 first sale is now live on Amazon at Rs 10,499

New Delhi: With an aim to make the 75th Independence Day celebrations more joyful, global smartphone brand TECNO on Thursday announced exciting discounts and offers on some of the brand’s popular smartphones for a limited time period, including POVA 2’s debut on Amazon.

POVA 2 is available in two storage variants at a special launch price of Rs 10,499 for 4GB+64GB and Rs 12,499 for 6GB+128GB on Amazon’s ‘Great Freedom Festival’ from August 5-9.

“Currently, POVA 2 is the only smartphone with a 7000mAh battery in the sub 15K category,” the company said in a statement.

“It becomes a compelling power-packed performance package to offer incredible features such as segment leading 48MP AI quad-camera set-up, MediaTek Helio G85 Octa-Core processor, a 18W Dual IC Fast Charge and a 6.95 FHD+ Dot-in Display for the ultimate video and game streaming experience,” it added.

Designed for the tech savvy millennial and Gen Z consumers POVA 2 is set to transform the smartphone power back-up to address the consumers’ increasing need of all-day battery performance who are increasingly spending more time on their mobile devices.

Also Read realme fastest brand to sells 100 mn smartphones globally

The smartphone features a high-performance MediaTek Helio G85 Octa-Core Processor, an in-built Hyper Engine Gaming Technology and a 18W Dual IC Fast Charge, offering an uninterrupted gaming and multitasking experience.

The POVA 2.0 sports a segment leading 48MP quad-camera set-up and a 6.95 FHD+ Dot-in Display for the ultimate video and game streaming experience.

The huge battery gives a whopping 46-day standby, 233 hours of music playback and 49 hours of calling time.

POVA 2 has an in-box 18W dual IC flash charger with improved dual IC efficiency and Type-C charging port which rapidly levels up the mammoth battery.

In addition to POVA 2, there are other special offers as well on TECNO smartphones.

Priced at Rs 8,999, the TECNO SPARK 7T with 4GB+64GB storage variant at Rs 8,599. Users can avail Buds 1 worth Rs 1,999 for free on purchase of CAMON 17 and CAMON 17 PRO.

SBI credit card users can avail 10 per cent Instant discount. These offers are only valid for a limited period.