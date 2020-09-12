Teen hangs self at Noida home

Noida: A 16-year-old girl was found hanging at her home in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida on Saturday evening, police said.

The teenager’s family members were at home at the time of the incident, they said.

She went inside her room and took the extreme step around 7.30 pm, the police said.

“The girl’s body was found hanging by the family members who then informed us,” an official from the Phase 3 police station said.

Her parents run a cosmetics’ shop at Kondli, according to the police.

“Of late, the girl spent a lot of time on her phone apparently interacting with somebody. It appears to be a case of love affair. The exact cause is yet to be ascertained,” the official told PTI.

The body has been taken in custody and further proceedings are underway, the police said.

Source: PTI