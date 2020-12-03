Teen killed over money dispute, 1 apprehended

New Delhi: A 17-year-old boy was apprehended after he allegedly killed a teenager in south Delhi last month over a dispute of returning Rs 2,500, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of November 7 and 8. The boy then confessed about the killing to his father, who informed the police, an official said.

The body of the victim, also aged 17, was recovered from the jungle near Shamshan Ghat on November 9. His palms and head were also partially eaten by animals, police said.

The body was then shifted to the AIIMS, New Delhi, where his parents identified him from his clothes and tattoo marks. The autopsy report also confirmed a head injury on his body, following which a murder case was registered, the officer said.

“On Tuesday, our team apprehended one juvenile. He confessed to have murdered the deceased with a stone over a dispute of returning Rs 2,500 after getting intoxicated,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

The suspect had given Rs 2,500 to the victim, who he failed to pay, following which the suspect hatched a conspiracy, the DCP said.

