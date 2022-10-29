Teen stabbed to death by 2 juveniles in Delhi

New Delhi: A 17-year-old teenager has been stabbed to death by two juveniles near his house here in Patel Nagar area, the police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj Kumar Negi, a police officer said, adding the two accused have been apprehended.

The gruesome episode was captured in a CCTV camera installed in the area.

In the CCTV footage, two teenagers are seen engaged in a scuffle. After a while, another boy comes — seems to be carrying something in his hand, comes there, and attacks the victim.

The teenagers later can be seen fleeing while the victim can be seen faltering and taking his mobile phone out of the pocket. But soon he collapses near a bike on the street, and a knife can be seen stuck on his back.

While he was lying in a pool of blood on the streets, people kept watching and passing through the narrow street without helping him, as per the CCTV footage.

A senior police officer said that at 9.22 p.m. on Friday night, an information was received at Patel Nagar police station about a stabbing incident.

Manoj was taken to Sardar Patel hospital where he was declared brought dead.

“On the basis of a statement given by the victim’s father, Chandan Singh Negi, a case under section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC has been registered,” the police official said.

“In his statement, Manoj’s father also alleged when he was taking his son to the hospital, Manoj told him that the two juveniles were making comments on his sister and had indulged in eve teasing,” said a police officer.

“Manoj had even warned and slapped one juvenile a few days ago. Aggrieved by this act, the accused with the motive to take revenge, stabbed Manoj multiple times with knives on Friday night while he was coming home after attending computer class,” said the police officer.

“The accused juveniles have been apprehended and a knife used to commit the crime has also been recovered from their possession.”

Police said that till date no complaint has been made by the victim girl or from her family members regarding molestation or sexual harassment at Patel Nagar police station.

“Further investigation is going on and if any conspiracy on the part of any other person shall be found, legal action shall be taken up accordingly,” the police said.