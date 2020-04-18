Teen tests positive for COVID-19 in Amravati

Amravati: A 17-year-old boy tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra’s Amravati city on Saturday, taking the count of cases in the district to six, a senior official said.

The patient is the son of an autorickshaw driver who had tested negative for coronavirus, following his death a couple of days ago, collector Shailesh Naval said.

After the boy, who is a resident of Noorani Square, tested positive, the locality was sealed and sanitised, he said.

The authorities were now tracking down people who had come in contact with the patient, he added.

Noorani Square is the second containment zone identified by the district authorities, who have already sealed Haathipura, where the city’s first COVID-19 death was reported on April 2, he said.

While four family members of the COVID-19 deceased, who tested positive, were undergoing treatment at a hospital, the new case reported on Saturday has brought fresh concerns for the authorities who had plans to relax the curfew in some areas of the district.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.