Teenage girl dies after falling from building in Hyderabad

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 16th January 2023 9:03 am IST
Hyderabad: A 14-year-old died after falling from a building in Kushaiguda, Hyderabad. The incident took place on Saturday morning after she tried to click a photograph of rangoli.

The girl who is identified as Polishetty Kinara, a student of class IX has put a rangoli design in front of her apartment located at Kushaiguda’s Sharadanagar. Later, the girl went to the V floor to click the top-angle photograph of the rangoli.

While clicking the photographs, the girl slipped and fell from V floor of the building.

Though she was rushed to the hospital, she died while undergoing treatment. The body was handed over to the family after conducting postmortem at Gandhi Hospital mortuary.

