Teenage girl killed by tiger in Dudhwa Reserve

Lakhimpur Kheri: A teenage girl was killed by a tiger in the core zone area of the Kishanpur Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) when she was collecting firewood.

The incident happened on Thursday evening.

The villagers rushed to her aid after being alerted by her cries but found her dead.

The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Parvati of Koriyana village under Mailani police circle.

Deputy field director, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, Rengaraju Tamilselvan said the girl entered the core zone inside the Mailani range forest of Kishanpur sanctuary, where a tiger attacked her and left her dead on the spot.

Tamilselvan further said that no human movement was supposed to be allowed in the core zone.

The official urged villagers to avoid entering into the protected forest areas so that such incidents do not occur again.