Teenage girl raped by neighbour

Ballia: A teenage girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in the Rasra area here, police said on Friday.

The 16-year-old girl was raped by the neighbour on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police Devendra Nath said.

On the complaint of the girl, an FIR was registered against the accused on Thursday and subsequently he was arrested, Nath said.

A probe into the matter is on, he said.

Source: PTI

