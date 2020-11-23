Teenaged girl commits suicide in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 23 : A 17-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide at her resident in village Chakkarpur in Gurugram on Sunday night, the police said on Monday.

The deceased identified as Vandana, a native of Bihar, was a student of Class 11 and was residing in a rented accommodation here.

Chhote Lal, father of the deceased, told the police that Vandana went to her room on Sunday night after having dinner. “When she didn’t opened the door in the morning, we peeped in through the window and found her handing from the ceiling fan. We along with other tenants living here broke the door and brought down the body,” he said.

The police was informed after that and on reaching the spot, the police sent the body for postmortem.

“The body of the victim has been handed over to the family after an autopsy on Monday. The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be known. The family didn’t blame anyone for the girl’s suicide. Further probe is underway,” said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.