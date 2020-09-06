Teenaged girl found dead in UP’s Lakhimpur Khiri

Lakhimpur Khiri: A 14-year-old girl was found dead in mysterious circumstances in a village here on Sunday, police said.

They said the body was found hanging from the thatched roof of a house with a scarf.

Lakhimpur Khiri SP Satendra Kumar Singh, Additional SP Arun Kumar Singh and Mitauli Circle Officer Shitanshu Kumar rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and carried out initial investigations.

The officials talked to the parents and other family members of the gir,police said.

The reason behind the girl’s death is yet to be ascertained. Police said the body has been sent for an autopsy and appropriate action would be taken after the report comes.

This is the second death of a girl under Neemgaon police limits since August 25. The dead body of an 18-year-old girl was found from near a pond with her throat slit on August 25.

Police had solved the case within 24 hours and arrested the killer.

Source: ANI