Teenager gang raped in presence of younger sibling in Bihar

Patna, Dec 28 : A 16-year-old girl, returning from a household chore, was allegedly waylaid and gang raped by three known persons in Bihar’s Rohtas district, police said on Monday.

The crime was committed in Rohtas’ Dehri-on-Sone locality on December 23 but was reported to police only on Friday, Dehri SDPO Sanjay Kumar said.

“We have registered an FIR under Section 376 D (gang rape) of the IPC and efforts are on to nab the accused. During preliminary investigation, it appeared that the accused are friendly with the victim,” he said.

As per the statement of the victim’s mother, her two daughters went to a nearby shop to buy some domestic items on December 23. While returning, the accused intercepted them and took them to a deserted house in the vicinity, where they tied up the younger girl and took turns to rape the 16-year-old.

“After the incident, the accused released the victim and her sister and threatened them with dire consequences if they revealed the incident to anyone. The victim, after reaching home, narrated her ordeal to her mother, who then informed the police,” Kumar said.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.