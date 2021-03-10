Teerath Singh Rawat to be next Uttarakhand CM

New Delhi, March 10 : Teerath Singh Rawat, the BJP MP from Pauri Garhwal, has been appointed next Chief Minister of Uttarakhand.

His name was announced by outgoing Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat after the BJP’s Legislative Party meeting in Dehradun on Wednesday.

Teerath Singh Rawat has also served as BJP state unit chief.

A BJP leader said that along with Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, MPs — Ajay Bhatt, Mala Rajya Lakshmi and Naresh Bansal were present in the legislative party meeting.

The meeting was called to elect the new Chief Minister after Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned on Tuesday following direction of the party’s central leadership after MLAs questioned his style of functioning and there was a political upheaval in the state.

