Tej Pratap fumes on being ignored within RJD

Patna: Tej Pratap Yadav, the former health minister and elder son of Lalu Prasad, is not pleased with the treatment being meted out to him within his party and said that Tejashwi Yadav should learn to take everyone along in the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

“Some people mock me every time I speak. I would not be afraid of it. When my father Lalu Prasad rode on buffaloes, he was also mocked by some people. Now everyone knows what he has achieved in his life and what his position in political circles and society is,” Tej Pratap said.

The former Bihar minister criticized leaders of his party. “They take my words lightly. Still, I work to strengthen the party. When Tejashwi goes to Delhi, I come forward in the interest of the party,” Tej Pratap said.

“Some leaders speak behind me. I do not care about them. I suggest Tejashwi to take everyone, to promote every member of the party. Please don’t ignore anyone,” Tej Pratap said.

“I reached late at the party office to celebrate 25th foundation day of RJD, by then Tejashwi occupied the seat,” Tej Pratap said.

Reacting on the statement of Tej Pratap Yadav, Nikhil Anand, the national general secretary of the OBC wing of the BJP said: “All is not well within the Lalu Prasad family. The way Tej Pratap reacted on 25th foundation day, it clearly indicates sibling fight inside the family to grab the political legacy of their elders. I must say he is behaving like an angry bird.”

JDU MLC Neeraj Kumar has already claimed that a major fight is underway in Lalu Prasad’s family.