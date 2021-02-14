Tej Pratap hits out at RJD Bihar President Jagdanand Singh

Patna, Feb 13 : Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad’s eldest son, Tej Pratap Yadav, on Saturday lambasted his own party’s seniormost leader Jagdanand Singh, calling him a dictator.

Tej Pratap became angry after he saw a large number of party leaders waiting for their turn to meet the party’s State President Jagdanand Singh at the party headquarters on Veerchand Patel Path, Patna.

He said leaders like Jagdanand Singh are responsible for ruining the RJD and for Lalu Prasad’s illness.

“RJD is the party of the poor. We do not have a culture of appointments. Jagdanand Singh is working like a dictator in the party. People like him are responsible for Lalu Prasad’s illness,” Tej Pratap said.

However, Jagdanand Singh brushed aside the incident when asked about Tej Pratap being angry with him.

“I will talk to Tej Pratap Yadav if he is angry with me. RJD is a disciplined party,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, supporters of Tej Pratap alleged that Jagdanand Singh ignored them whenever they wanted to meet him.

Jagdanand Singh is an upper caste face of the RJD and is said to be close to both Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav.

Tej Pratap Yadav had faced severe criticism in the run-up to the Bihar Assembly election 2020 when he compared socialist and late RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh to a single ‘jug’ (Lota) of water.

