Tejashwi assures action against Sudhakar Singh for repeated attacks on CM

Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday said that his RJD will take action against MLA and former minister Sudhakar Singh for repeatedly targeting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“The party has already taken his clarification for attacking Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Still, he is repeatedly attacking him. It indicates that he was guided by BJP and RSS and playing on their pitch. The matter is in the cognisance of party’s national President Lalu Prasad Yadav and he has asked national General Secretary Abdul Bari Siddiqui to look after it,” he said.

“At present, the health of Abdul Bari Siddiqui is not right. Once he recovers from the illness, he will form a committee to probe this matter and submit the report before Lalu Prasad Yadav to take action against him,” Yadav added.

Sudhakar Singh on Monday said that the Nitish Kumar government has failed in every sector in the state.

Earlier JD-U MLC Sanjay Singh strongly objected to the repeated statement of Sudhakar Singh against Nitish Kumar after the meeting of Mahagathbandhan’s legislators in Bihar Vidhan Sabha.

“The water has gone above the head. When will the RJD take action against him?” he asked.