Tejashwi attacks Nitish for not allowing Patna rally

News Desk 1Published: 5th December 2020 2:23 pm IST
Patna, Dec 5 : Following the denial of permission to hold a dharna inside Gandhi Maidan, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said: “Followers of Nathuram Godse arrived in Patna and compassionate CM Nitish Kumar Kumar has held the statue of Mahatma Gandhi inside Gandhi Maidan captive to please them so that followers of Gandhi ideology would not take oath to support farmers.”

“I am reaching there. If you are capable, stop me,” Tejashwi said in a tweet.

The dharna at Gandhi Maidan was scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. on Saturday. As the permission was not given by the District Magistrate, Tejashwi Yadav did not reach the venue till 11.45 a.m.

Earlier, Patna DM Kumar Ravi told IANS that dharnas inside Gandhi Maidan are not allowed. Hence, the district administration rejected the application of the RJD.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

