Tejashwi attacks Nitish over unemployment

Patna, Sep 4 : Tejashwi Yadav, leader of opposition in Bihar, on Friday again attacked CM Nitish Kumar over unemployment and migration of labourers.

In a tweet, Tejashwi said: “Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will get red faced whenever you ask him about unemployment and migration of labourers. He has no answers after destroying two generations of people of Bihar.”

“Bihar turns out to be the centre of unemployment in Bihar. Old industries are shut down in Bihar and new companies are unable to open their facilities…,” Tejashwi said.

His elder brother and former health minister Tej Pratap Yadav said in a tweet that Nitish Kumar and the BJP are responsible for unemployment in the state.

Retaliating to the RJD and the Congress’ attacks, Sushil Kumar Modi, deputy CM of Bihar, said: “The Congress had ruled for 45 years in Bihar since Independence and 10 years with the help of the Lalu-Rabri government. Still they have not achieved anything on the economic front. During their tenure, shortage of man power, capital, talent and mass migration of the people of Bihar was high. Why are they not talking about it the election campaign?”

–IANS

ajk/ash