‘Tejashwi, Chirag are migrant leaders of Bihar’, say BJP and JD(U)

Patna, Dec 28 : Facing criticism over deteriorating law and order in the state, the ruling Janata Dal United (JDU) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have resorted to calling Tejashwi Yadav and Chirag Paswan ‘migrant leaders’ in Bihar.

Sanjay Singh, the spokesperson of the JDU, said: “After the election gets over, Tejashwi Yadav and Chirag Paswan, the second generation leaders of RJD and LJP, disappear from Bihar. They come to Bihar during the elections to reap the political harvest. They are migrant leaders who come here only during elections to use the legacy of their respective fathers (Lalu Prasad and Ram Vilas Paswan). They haven’t been seen in Bihar since the elections got over,” Singh said.

Arvind Nishadh, another JDU spokesperson, said: “Chirag Paswan had visions of “Bihar First Bihari First” during the assembly elections. I want to ask him about how can he hope to achieve the goal of “Bihar First Bihari First” while sitting in Delhi? These slogans are just an eyewash as the people of Bihar have now realised.”

Nikhil Anand, BJP chief spokesperson of BJP Bihar unit said: “These two leaders are following the path of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who used to go abroad for tourism after every election. Tejashwi Yadav has disappeared from Bihar. He is a reluctant and part-time politician like Rahul Gandhi and politics is like a luxury for these two leaders. During natural calamities such as floods or a pandemic, they disappear from Bihar.”

Chitranjan Gagan, the state spokesperson of RJD said: “The ruling parties have no guts to talk about issues related to the public. Why are leaders of ruling parties are not saying anything on the deteriorating law an order in the state, unemployment, migration of youth and lack of industries in Bihar?”

“Tejashwi Yadav handles a lot of party responsibilities. He has a lot of work in Bihar as well as in other states such as Delhi. Tejashwi has every right to go wherever he wants in the country and he is not bound to reveal his travelling plans to anyone. Amid his busy schedule, he participated in farmers protest at Gandhi Maidan, attended the national executive committee meeting of the party and was present during the Vidhan Sabha session and other events,” added Gagan.

