Tejashwi demands President’s rule in Bihar

Patna, Jan 18 : With criminal activities on the rise in Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav handed over a memorandum to Governor Phagu Chauhan on Monday requesting him to dismiss the Nitish Kumar government immediately and impose President’s rule in the state.

“Whenever questions are asked to CM Nitish Kumar over the deteriorating law and order situation, he has no answer. Besides, he argues with counter questions to the media highlighting the decade old incidents before 2005,” Tejashwi said.

In a letter to the governor, he compared the crime incidents of 2004 with 2019.

“There were 10,4778 cognizable crimes in 2004 including 973 rapes, 2566 kidnappings, and 1310 dacoities. While 15 years later under the government of Sushasan Babu (Nitish Kumar) in 2019, there were 26,9096 cognizable crimes including 1450 rapes, 10925 kidnappings and 2046 dacoities,” he said.

Tejashwi however has not mentioned the population growth in the last 15 years.

“The working style of Bihar police is also at a lower level. The murder of Rupesh Singh, state chief of Indigo Airlines, took place in the heart of the city in Punaichak locality, just 2 km away from the CM’s residence and Patna police is clueless even after 6 days,” Tejashwi said.

He pointed out several other heinous crime incidents like the Muzaffarpur girls shelter home case, Patna shelter home case, Gopalganj JP Chaudhary murder during the tenure of the Nitish Kumar government with the Bihar police working on erasing evidence and framing innocents.

“The working style of Bihar police has become suspicious now. Under public pressure, if any case of murder, rape or kidnapping is registered by Bihar police, its officials always take the side of the accused in order to make the case weak. The prosecution rate is very low here,” Tejashwi said.

–IANS

ajk/bg