Tejashwi has no personal identity except Lalu Yadav’s son: Prashant Kishor

Patna: Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Thursday contended that Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has only one personal identity and that is of being the son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

His statement came a day after Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aditya Thackeray met Tejashwi Yadav and Nitish Kumar in Patna.

“Tejashwi Yadav has not achieved any exemplary work in the field of education, sports, social work, or any other work that I would take notice of him. He has no personal identity except that he is a son of Lalu Prasad Yadav,” Kishor said while interacting with media persons in Areraj block of East Champaran district.

Training his guns of Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad, he said: “I firmly believe that Nitish Kumar (Chote Bhai) and Lalu Prasad Yadav (Bade Bhai) are fulfilling the needs of each other. Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad have been ruling the state for 30 years and they believe that development of Bihar would not extend more than the present situation.”

“Nitish Kumar, who created fear of Jungle Raj, is now trying to let Jungle Raj enter from the back door. Nitish Kumar, in 2015, said ‘Mitti mein mil jaunga par BJP ke saath nahi jaunga (I will die but not go with BJP)’, went back to the saffron party in 2017. He is not a trusty person. If the circumstances arise, Nitish Kumar will go with the BJP in one minute,” he alleged.

Reacting to Kishor’s statement, BJP state spokesperson Arvind Singh said that he had “rightly pointed out that Tejashwi Yadav is not a leader but an example of dynasty politics”. He also said that Nitish Kumar is not trustworthy and the BJP has shut the door forever for him.