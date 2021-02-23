Tejashwi, Shreyasi lock horns over shooting range in Bihar assembly

Patna, Feb 23 : Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of opposition in Bihar Assembly, took on international shooter-turned-BJP MLA Shreyasi Singh in the House on Tuesday over the lack of a shooting range in the state.

Yadav, speaking after the address of governor Phagu Chauhan, said that he does not have personal enmity with anyone. “Being a public representative, we are raising the people’s issues before the government. Shreyasi Singh is sitting here. She can tell us whether there is a shooting range here or not. The state government is not doing anything to develop sports infrastructure in Bihar,” he said.

Shreyasi Singh immediately replied and said that Yadav need not worry about it. “The state government is extremely serious in this matter and taking every step to improve infrastructure in Bihar. The finance minister has announced an international stadium in Rajgir. He has allocated funds for it as well as for training, facilities and other welfare work. We’ve discussed this with Alok Ranjan, the sports minister of Bihar and he has assured us about the setting up of a shooting range,” she replied.

Following her statement, Tejashwi replied to her in his own style. He said: “You were once my school batchmate in the past but this is not an issue of Shreyasi or Tejashwi. It is an issue of the people of Bihar. The people of Bihar are upset due to inadequate facilities, jobs, infrastructure etc. You are defending the government but you know the truth of Bihar as well.”

