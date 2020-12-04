Tejashwi slams Centre for not inviting RJD to all- party meeting

Patna, Dec 4 : Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav has slammed the Centre for not inviting the RJD to the all-party meeting on the coronavirus vaccine.

Yadav said the Narendra Modi government has called an all-party meeting but has not invited the RJD despite it being the single largest party in Bihar.

“It indicates that the meeting is just a show and nothing else,” he said.

The all-party meeting is currently underway in Delhi chaired by PM Narendra Modi. Sources have said that only those parties were invited for the meeting who have at least 4 to 5 MPs in Parliament.

The RJD currently has 5 Rajya Sabha MPs apart from 75 MLAs in the Bihar assembly and 6 MLCs.

