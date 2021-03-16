Tejashwi slams sugarcane minister for offensive gesture in Assembly

Patna, March 17 : RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has slammed Sugarcane Minister Pramod Kumar for his offensive gesture in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday.

The incident took place during a discussion on the budget for the home ministry. Tejashwi Yadav was presenting the data of incidents of crime between 1990 and 2005 and comparing the numbers with the period between 2005 and 2020, when Pramod Kumar reportedly made an offensive gesture at him. State Animal Husbandry Minister Mukesh Sahani also interrupted Tejashwi Yadav.

The act of both the ministers was strongly objected by Tejashwi and other RJD MLAs present in the House. Tejashwi asked Pramod Kumar to apologise for non-parliamentary gesture, leading to a huge uproar from both the sides.

The situation became extremely tense due to the aggression of the RJD leaders. Keeping this in view, Kumar went on the backfoot. “My gesture was meant for Mukesh Sahani, who was back-stabbed by the RJD in the run up to the Assembly elections last year,” Kumar said.

The offensive gesture of Pramod Kumar came a day after Tejashwi made a remark against him after he was unable to give proper answer to a suplimentary question.

“Who made you the minister? You do not know how to answer questions in the House,” Tejashwi had said.

Tejashwi had also made similar remarks against Sahani 11 days ago, when the latter failed to give proper answer to a supplementary question asked by an RJD leader.

The remarks promted Speaker Vijay Sinha to issue a strong warning to the lawmakers of the ruling and opposition parties for unruly behaviour in the House.

“The behaviour of both the sides is against the dignity of the House. No one in the House will be allowed to have a go at each other directly. The leaders of the ruling and opposition parties should address the chair. I will take action for breaching the code of conduct of the House,” Sinha said.

