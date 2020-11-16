Tejashwi takes a jibe at Nitish, calls him ‘nominated’ CM

Patna, Nov 16 : Nitish Kumar was sworn in as chief minister of Bihar for the seventh time on Monday.

Soon after Kumar was sworn in, RJD leader and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav took a jibe at him on social media.

In a tweet from his official Twitter handle, Yadav wrote, “Greetings to respected Nitish Kumar ji for being the ‘nominated’ chief Minister. I hope he makes his priority positive issues such as aspirations of the people of Bihar, the NDA’s promise of 19 lakh jobs — employment, education, health, livelihood, irrigation and justice, rather than his ambition for the chair,” Tejashwi tweeted.

It may be mentioned that no RJD leader, including former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, attended the swearing-in ceremony and boycotted it along with the Left parties.

A tweet from the official RJD Twitter handle said, “The RJD boycotts the swearing-in. The mandate of change is against the NDA…”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.