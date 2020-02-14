Tejashwi Yadav to hold RJD’s ‘Berozgari Hatao’ Yatra on Feb 23

A+ A-

Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will hold a ‘Berozgari Hatao’ (Remove unemployment) Yatra at Bihar Veterinary College Ground in Patna on February 23.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will lead the rally to be held in Patna on February 23, following which it will be held in every district of the state.



Attacking Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav told ANI on Thursday, “Nitishji has been at the helm of affairs in the state for years and has completely destroyed Bihar in the matter of employment. There is rampant unemployment in Bihar but the Chief Minister’s focus is solely on saving his chair.”

“Unemployment is there in the whole country but discussions are being held on Hindu-Muslim topics and on Pakistan. We will go to each district in the state and talk to the people regarding this,” Yadav added about the party’s plans.

This bid can also be seen as RJD’s attempt to increase it voter base in the state ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar.

Assembly elections in Bihar are likely to be held in October-November 2020.

Currently, Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) is ruling in a coalition with BJP in Bihar.