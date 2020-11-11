Tejashwi Yadav wins Raghopur by over 38,000 votes

SameerPublished: 11th November 2020 8:03 am IST

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav won his Raghopur seat by a margin of over 38,000 votes in the result announced late Tuesday night.

According to the Election Commission, Tejashwi defeated Bharatiya Janata Party’s Satish Kumar by a margin of 38,174 votes.

Tejashwi, who was also the Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate, had won the Raghopur seat, a pocketborough of the RJD, on his poll debut in 2015 too when the victory margin was 22,733 votes.

LJP candidate Rakesh Raushan bagged nearly 25,000 votes in the seat.

Tejashwi’s elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav also won from Hasanpur seat by over 21,000 votes.

However, the NDA seems to be headed for a majority against the Grand Alliance as per the latest trends and results.

READ:  No Class X, XII exams of Maha board before May 2021: Minister

Raghopur has been represented by Tejashwi’s parents Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, both former chief ministers, in the past.

Source: PTI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

SameerPublished: 11th November 2020 8:03 am IST
Back to top button