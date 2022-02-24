Tejasswi Prakash’s total earnings from Naagin 6

Mumbai: Actress Tejasswi Prakash is all over the news ever since she won India’s most watched reality show Bigg Boss 15. Her performance in the Salman Khan-hosted show was loved by millions.

Tejasswi, who has been basking in the love coming her way after winning the popular reality show, is currently seen playing the lead in Naagin 6 produced by Ekta Kapoor. The show went on air on February 12 and ever since, it has been making noise on social media for all the right reasons.

We have earlier informed you about Tejasswi’s hefty remuneration on Bigg Boss 15. She reportedly got paid Rs 10 lakhs per week. The actress earned nearly 2.1 crore from the show becoming the highest paid contestant of the 15th season.

And now, fans are curious to know her pay cheque for Naagin 6.

Tejasswi Prakash Naagin 6 fee

Tejasswi Prakash, who is seen in the role of Pratha, is apparently earning Rs 2 lakh per episode.

According to Bollywood Life report, the highest pay is withdrawn by the veteran actor Sudha Chandran, who has played the leading negative character in various seasons of Naagin. Teja’s co-star Simba Nagpal, who is essaying the role of Captain Rishabh Gujral, is charging Rs 1 lakh per episode.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash rose to fame with her role of Ragini Maheshwari in Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. In 2020, she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. She began her acting career in 2012, with Life OK’s.