Tel Aviv-Vienna flight lands in Bulgaria after bomb threat

The airline was not identified.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published:
Passenger airplane approaching for landing with extended landing gear and open flaps.
A passenger aircraft in flight. Photo: John McArthur/Unsplash

Sofia: A flight from Tel Aviv, Israel, made an emergency landing in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia after a bomb threat, Bulgarian state television reported.

The BNT report, citing a statement by the transportation ministry, said the flight to Vienna on Sunday evening carried 51 passengers and six crew members. It said a crew member reported receiving the threat, and an air force fighter jet escorted the plane until it landed.

The broadcaster said the incident was being investigated. The airline was not identified.

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Subhan Bakery

Bulgaria’s defence ministry said fighter jets responded after the threat was reported on the Airbus A320.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published:

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