Telagana COVID-19 cases cross 90K; recovery rate increases to 73%

By Nihad Amani Published: 15th August 2020 1:48 pm IST
1,473 new corona cases in Telangana, eight more COVID deaths

Hyderabad:The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits reported 394 coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours out of the 1,863 total cases registered across Telangana. Total confirmed cases in the state are 90,259.

GHMC is followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri which reported 175 cases, 131 from Rangareddy, 104 in Karimnagar, 101 in Warangal Urban, 90 in Rajanna-Sircilla, 81 in Sangareddy, 61 each in Jagtial and Khammam, 60 in Siddipet, 58 in Jogulambad-Gadwal, 49 in Nalgonda, 41 in Warangal Rural, 40 in Peddapalli, 39 in Nizamabad, 36 each in Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Medak, 34 in Jangaon, 33 in Suryapet, 31 in Kamareddy, 28 in Nirmal, 26 in Wanaparthy, 24 in Nagarkurnool, 18 each in Adilabad and Mahabubnagar,16 in Vikarabad, 15 in Yadadri-Bhongir, 14 in Mahabubabad, 13 in Mulugu, 12 in Jayashankar Bhupalapally, 7 in Mancherial, 5 in Narayanpet.

READ:  UPSC Civil Service Exam: Minimum qualifying marks come down

Around 21,239 samples were tested in the last 24 hours of which 1,863 turned positive and the results of 662 are awaited. On Saturday, 10 new deaths were reported totalling the fatalities to 684. Meanwhile, 1,912 persons recovered in the last 24 hours pushing the total recovery count to 66,196.

Currently, there are 23,379 active cases out of which 16,221 are in home isolation.

Categories
Top Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close