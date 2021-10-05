Telangana: 10-day holiday for schools, colleges shut from Oct 13-17 for Dasara

Telangana: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Tuesday announced the first term Dasara holidays for all junior colleges for the academic year 2021-22 from October 13 to 17. On the other hand, the Telangana government declared holidays for all the schools in the state in view of the Dasara festival. The school education department announced 12 days of holidays for the schools starting from October 6 that is tomorrow.The colleges will reopen on October 18, the TSBIE said in a release.

According to the TSBIE press release, the Board instructed all junior college managements not to conduct classes for students during the holidays. Secretary of TSBIE Omer Jaleel stated violations of the instructions would be viewed seriously and action including disaffiliation would be initiated against erring managements.

The government said in a statement “All the schools will be closed from October 6 to October 17 for Dasara vacation”. The schools will reopen on October 18.



