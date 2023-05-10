Telangana: 10 MSN Laboratories employees injured as company bus overturns

Hyderabad: The employees of MSN Laboratories Private Limited sustained severe injuries as the company bus they were travelling in overturned after colliding with a private travel bus on NH-44 near Chegunta on Wednesday morning.

The bus was carrying 25 employees from Siddipet to their unit located at Chandampet, of whom 10 received injuries.

Following the incident, the management of the company rushed all the employees to a nearby hospital. However, Ravi Shankar Reddy who was in critical condition was referred to Hyderabad for better treatment.

Chegunta Police have registered a case in the matter.