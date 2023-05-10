Telangana: 10 MSN Laboratories employees injured as company bus overturns

The bus was carrying 25 employees from Siddipet to their unit located at Chandampet, of whom 10 received injuries.

Representative Image

Hyderabad: The employees of MSN Laboratories Private Limited sustained severe injuries as the company bus they were travelling in overturned after colliding with a private travel bus on NH-44 near Chegunta on Wednesday morning.

Following the incident, the management of the company rushed all the employees to a nearby hospital. However, Ravi Shankar Reddy who was in critical condition was referred to Hyderabad for better treatment.

Chegunta Police have registered a case in the matter.

