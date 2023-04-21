Telangana: 10 posts including Controller of Examinations in TSPSC created

Hyderabad: Telangana government has created ten posts, including a Controller of Examinations (CoE), which is said to improve transparency and accountability in the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) recruiting process.

Orders were issued here naming BM Santhosh, Managing Director of HGCL and ORR Project Director, as TSPSC’s Additional Secretary and CoE.

In addition to the CoE, the Commission has created the positions of Deputy CoE, Assistant CoE, Chief Information Officer, Chief Information Security Officer, Senior Network Administrator, Junior Network Administrator, Senior Programmer, Junior Programmer, and Law Officer of Junior Civil Judge cadre. The Finance department issued a GO MS 37 to that effect on Friday.

These positions were created in response to the TSPSC’s recommendation to strengthen its office in order to conduct the recruitment process in a transparent, accountable, and responsive manner. The action comes in the aftermath of the latest question paper leak case.

In addition to the CoE, the Commission has created the positions of Deputy CoE, Assistant CoE, Chief Information Officer, Chief Information Security Officer, Senior Network Administrator, Junior Network Administrator, Senior Programmer, Junior Programmer, and Law Officer of Junior Civil Judge cadre. The Finance department issued a GO MS 37 to that effect on Friday.

These positions were created in response to the TSPSC’s recommendation to strengthen its office in order to conduct the recruitment process in a transparent, accountable, and responsive manner. The action comes in the aftermath of the latest question paper leak case.

In another order, BM Santhosh was relieved of his duties at HGCL and the ORR project with immediate effect and directed to report to the TSPSC.