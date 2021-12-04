Telangana: 100 school students fall ill after mid-day meal

Hyderabad: As many as 100 students fell ill on Friday after having mid-day meals in a Choppadandi Social Welfare Girls Residential School run by the Telangana government, local media reported on Saturday.

The school officials immediately rushed them to the Karimnagar district headquarters hospital. While 40 students were discharged soon, 60 were kept under observation till the evening, after which the doctors discharged 49 others. Of them, 11 kids were still undergoing treatment when the last reports came in. Doctors said that their condition was stable.

As per the media reports, they were served rice, along with sambar, egg and cabbage curry, on the day. Soon after having the food, the students started complaining of stomach pain and began vomiting.