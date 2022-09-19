Telangana: 105 new COVID-19 cases

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 19th September 2022 11:23 pm IST
COVID-19 Virus (Representative Image/Unsplash)

Hyderabad: Telangana on Monday recorded 105 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,36,797 so far.

Hyderabad district reported the highest number of cases with 45.

A bulletin said 111 people recuperated from the infection, raising the cumulative number of recoveries to 8,31,941 till date.

The recovery rate stood at 99.42 percent.

No fresh fatality due to the infectious disease occurred and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 10,257 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 745, it said.

