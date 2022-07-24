Telangana: 109 urban forest parks born under ‘Haritha Haaram’

Hyderabad: Forest area around Hyderabad and in other areas across the state is being developed into urban forest parks by the Telangana government as part of a “green plan”.

In the first phase of this plan, 109 urban forest blocks will be developed to meet Hyderabad’s environmental needs. 59 of these parks have been fully constructed and are open to the public. The remaining 50 parks are in various stages of development.

A total of 59 parks will be made available under HMDA. Out of this 39 parks have already been completed and made available to the public. Some parks are ready to open. Out of a total of 59 parks, 27 under the forest department, 16 under HMDA, seven under TSIIC, four under FDC, three under GHMC and two under Metro Rail are being developed.

The designing of these parks has been done in phases. The first few goals each park has to serve are to have a proper entry gate, walking path and view point.

Next, they should have protective walls constructed around the forest area. After the first two goals are reached, the next priority will be given to the creation of facilities like a children’s play area, yoga shed, cycling area, vandarshini centre etc.

The entire forest area will be converted into a conservation zone as a centre for restoration programs, biodiversity and water storage. In order to grow a 100% dense forest, the department only plants varieties that grow according to the local area, soil nature and weather conditions.

Soon, Telangana will have urban parks such as Gandhari Vanam, Prashanti Vanam, Aksijan Park, Shanti Vanam, Ayush Vanam, Panchatatva Park, said the state government.

Hyderabad’s forest cover

Forest cover in Hyderabad city has increased from 33.15 square kilometres to 81.81 square kilometres (147%) in the last few years.

“It is no exaggeration that these urban forest parks are becoming urban lung space centres that provide clean oxygen to the urban areas in the coming days,” said chief minister KCR.

The Department of Forestry and Municipal Departments said that they are constantly working to increase greenery in Hyderabad city and prevent it from getting affected by pollution. Apart from allocating 10% green budget, GHMC, and HMDA are giving priority to planting trees on a large scale and increasing nurseries within CDMA.