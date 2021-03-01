Telangana: 12 KGBV students test Covid positive

Sangareddy: In Sangareddy District, 12 students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) tested positive for Covid-19. They are the students of classes 9, 10, and intermediate who had returned to hostels six days back.

According to a report in Times of India, out of 132 students and 18 staff who undergone Rapid Antigen Test (RAT), 12 were found Covid positive.

On Saturday, fresh samples of students and staff members who tested negative were taken for RT-PCR tests. Reports of the fresh tests are expected today.

Attempts are being made to know how Covid spread on campus

District education officer of Sangareddy N Rajesh said that the RAT tests were conducted after a student who complained of breathlessness and severe cold found Covid positive.

Attempts are being made to find out how Covid spread on the campus, he added.

On Sunday, some parents visited the campus to take their daughters back home. However, they were asked to wait for the results of RT-PCR tests.

Meanwhile, officials said that all Covid-19 precautions were followed in classrooms and hostels. Students were provided masks and sanitizers, they added.