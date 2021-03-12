Telangana: 120 new Aadhar centers opened in various districts for enrolment of Aadhar cards

Hyderabad: New post office Aadhaar centers have been opened in various districts of Telangana to ensure easy enrolment and updating of existing Aadhaar cards.

Postmaster general, Hyderabad region in a press release informed that 120 Aadhaar centers are made operational at post offices in 28 districts of Telangana post Covid-19 Lockdown.

The districts covered are Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jagtial, Jangaon, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Kommaram Bheem, Mahabubabad, Mahbubnagar, Mancherial, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda etc.

The Aadhaar centers at Post offices will help citizens to enroll for new Aadhaar and will also provide services such as updating the existing Aadhaar data like email ID, mobile number, address, date of birth, change of surname, photograph and update biometrics like finger impressions and IRIS, as well as updating mandatory biometrics for children between the age of five and fifteen years.

The centers will undertake fresh enrolments for issue of new Aadhaar card based on submission of proof of identity and address, free of cost. However, existing Aadhar card holders will have to pay for updating their information. The fees may vary between Rs 30 and Rs 100, depending on the services requested.

Aadhaar Card holders can get a colour print of their Aadhaar card on A4 paper by providing their biometrics and Aadhaar number for Rs.30/- per print.

To have hassle free process in place for common public in colonies, Resident Welfare Associations are being informed and camps will be conducted at their premises.