Telangana: 120 students fall ill after consuming food made at govt school

Hyderabad: 120 students from the Telangana Minority Girls Residential School at Siddipet fell ill allegedly after eating contaminated meals provided by the government school on Sunday.

The incident happened on June 27, and it has been reported that the school administration attempted to keep the issue under wraps but the news finally broke on Monday afternoon.

Students were rushed to the hospital after they complained of severe stomach aches, and vomiting. However, physicians now say that their health is stable.

Minister for Finance, Health Medical and Family Welfare and Siddipet MLA, T. Harish Rao, informed staff members in the health and education departments of the situation and gave them instructions to ensure that the students receive the finest medical attention available.

Rao also instructed officials to submit a report and demanded a thorough investigation into the purported food poisoning case. Additionally, he urged parents not to worry and stated that they were making sure the students received the appropriate medical support.

Despite this, parents were furious because the school administration did not formally inform them despite the fact that the “administration was at fault.” Even though the incident occurred on a Sunday night, many claimed that the authorities were neglectful in not providing informing them regarding their ward’s condition.

Parents of the students who fell ill demanded action against the staff members who delayed rushing students to the hospital in order to protect the school’s reputation.