Telangana: 122 more test COVID-19 positive

Hyderabad: Telangana on Sunday saw 122 new COVID-19 cases and one related fatality taking the total positives in the state to 6.68 lakh and the toll to 3,938.

The number of active cases stood at 3,924, a state government bulletin said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation recorded the highest number of cases at 55 followed by nine each in Karimnagar and Rangareddy districts.

Ten out of the 33 districts recorded zero cases.

A total of 26,676 samples were tested on Sunday. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 2.70 crore.

A total of 176 COVID-19 recoveries were reported on Sunday taking the total number of recoveries to 6,61,093.

The recovery rate and case fatality rate in the state was 98.82 per cent and 0.58 per cent, compared to the national average of 98.07 per cent and 1.3 per cent, the bulletin said.