Telangana: 13-year-old Dalit girl student dies by suicide in govt residential school

Hyderabad: A student studying seventh class at the Government Social Welfare School in Telangana’s Nagakurnool district died by suicide on Monday

Protests have been held against the school by the parents of the deceased 13-year-old girl Nikitha, who belongs to the Dalit community and they have accused the principal and staff of harassing the daughter.

According to media reports, Nikitha took the extreme step because she was furious about miscommunication with her fellow students. However, the parents and protestors allege that Nikitha was harassed by the institution’s principal and personnel.

They also alleged that they received the information about her death several hours after the incident.

The Police have filed a case as the death happened under suspicious circumstances.