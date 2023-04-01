Telangana: 13-year-old dies of heart attack in Mahabubabad

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of cardiac deaths, a 13-year-old girl suffered a heart attack and died in Mahabubabad on Friday.

Born to farmers, the girl was a student of class VI in Meripeda in the district.

Since Thursday was declared a holiday on the occasion of Ram Navami, the girl, Boda Sravanthi was playing with her friends outside her house when the incident took place.

Later in the night, she complained of breathlessness and chest pain to her family, following which she collapsed.

She was then reportedly administered CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) by her father.

Receiving no response, her family rushed her to the hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Incidents of cardiac arrest after or during play activities have started surfacing over the past few weeks.

On March 1, a 38-year-old man collapsed while playing badminton in Hyderabad.

The kin of the deceased revealed that he was a private employee at a firm in the city and a sportsperson who played cricket, and badminton daily after his working hours.

Need for CPR awareness for all

Soaring cardiac death incidences in the state call for a need for everyone to learn to administer CPR the right way.

CPR is a lifesaving technique that’s useful in many emergencies, such as a heart attack or near drowning, in which someone’s breathing or heartbeat has stopped.

High chances of saving a person’s life in the golden hours prevail if proper CPR is delivered.